Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza claims he cannot find the court order that nullified his appointment.

Ntlemeza made the remarks on Friday in an interview with the ANN7 news channel.

"My legal team have from Tuesday been going up and down to the Supreme Court of Appeal trying to trace the so-called court order that has dismissed my application for leave to appeal."

A statement from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's office‚ issued on Tuesday‚ said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) had on September 15 concluded that Ntlemeza's appointment as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)‚ commonly known as the Hawks‚ had been declared unlawful.

"With this decision of the SCA‚ I am directing SAPS to commence processing General Ntlemeza's retirement with immediate effect as if he had retired at the age of 60 but at a level of major-general and not as a lieutenant-general [as] he was promoted to upon his now defunct appointment‚" Mbalula said.