It was a bad week for rhino poachers in South Africa after police and park rangers arrested 18 suspects‚ while five other poachers received a collective 30 years in jail.

One suspect was also fatally wounded after police and rangers attempted to arrest him.

“The South African Police Service and game rangers throughout South Africa refuse to give up on the on-going battle against rhino poaching‚” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

The suspects were arrested in Skhukuza‚ Hluhluwe‚ Barberton‚ KwaMsane‚ Nongoma and Gluckstadt over the course of the week.