Although the institute supported the call for an independent inquiry‚ it not be conducted the probe‚ "even though the institution has responsibility to take members through a disciplinary processes".

"Given the complexity of the matter the inquiry will be conducted by a retired judge or advocate."

The judicial inquiry would not contradict‚ interfere or obstruct any other investigation‚ including that being conducted by the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors.

"This is about [the institute] supporting an independent inquiry so that disciplinary action against our members‚ who have breached our codes‚ may be speeded up.

"The inquiry will extend to all chartered accountants involved in all audit and non-audit work referenced to [the Guptas]."