Student leader Bonginkosi Khanyile was released from police custody on Friday afternoon after several hours behind bars.

He was arrested earlier on Friday at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) for missing a court date 10 days ago. He faces charges of public violence related to his role in #FeesMustFall protests at DUT last year.

When Khanyile made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court he said he had been sick on the day he failed to appear in court‚ and provided a medical certificate from a city clinic.

He was released from custody with stricter bail conditions. Khanyile will have to report to the Berea police station twice a week until the case against him is finalised.

He had previously been denied bail‚ until his legal team eventually appealing the ruling in the Constitutional Court.