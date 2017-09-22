Babe‚ the little pig who wasn’t ready to go to market‚ may have found a new home - and one where she won't be on the menu.

After jumping from a truck on the way to the slaughterhouse earlier this month‚ rescued by a vegan activist who just happened to be "at the right place at the right time"‚ the hog has captured the hearts of South Africans.

Vegans and non-vegans alike have raised more than R3‚500 for Babe before she was released from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Pietermaritzburg to her new home in Pretoria.

"A raffle has been put together by local vegans with small businesses around South Africa and all funds will go to Babe's transport‚ vet care and food at her new home‚ which will likely be Asher's Farm Sanctuary‚" Anonymous for the Voiceless organiser Tara Aberdeen said.