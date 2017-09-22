Walter Sisulu University residences are hell‚ say students

Men and women students share showers in overcrowded cockroach-infested residences with broken windows‚ doors and beds as well as inadequate sanitation.

This is what students in Mthatha’s Zamukulungisa residences at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) said they experience daily.

The university admitted to a backlog in maintenance but said students do not share showers because the residences are not co-ed.

This week students complained about the unhygienic and crowded living conditions‚ where up to six students share a single room.

They said up to 20 students use a single toilet. When the Daily Dispatch visited the residence this week‚ there was no hot water and students were using wash basins to bathe because some showers were not working. And the corridors were dark because the lights were not working.