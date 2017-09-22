South Africa

What do you call a rhino in Antarctica? Lost

22 September 2017 - 13:58 By Suthentira Govender
John Black ran the 2013 London Marathon in a rhino suit and raised about R100,000. Now he's training to climb the highest mountain in Antarctica - in his rhino suit.
John Black ran the 2013 London Marathon in a rhino suit and raised about R100,000. Now he's training to climb the highest mountain in Antarctica - in his rhino suit.
Image: SUPPLIED

He’s run the London Marathon in a rhino suit‚ now Johannesburg adventurer and rhino activist John Black is preparing to climb Mt Vinson in Antarctica in December.

Yes‚ he will be wearing his suit resembling the endangered animal.

Black is raising money for rhino conservation through the fund-raising platform GivenGain. All funds will be donated to the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT).

John Black run the London Marathon in a rhino suit.
John Black run the London Marathon in a rhino suit.
Image: Supplied

“As it’s World Rhino Day‚ it will also be almost three months to the day until I leave on 26 December‚ so the timing works out well‚” he said.

“The idea is to fundraise for the EWT‚ and if my target of R250 000 is reached‚ I will then attempt to climb the highest mountain‚ on the coldest continent in a rhino suit.

“This will be the conclusion of my Seven Summits endeavour - climbing the highest mountain on each continent‚” he said.

Black raised almost R100,000 when he ran the London Marathon in 2013 in his rhino attire.

Rhino activist John Black.
Rhino activist John Black.
Image: Supplied

“The suit [for Antarctica] is not yet finalised‚ but it will not be identical to the one used in London.

His training has focused on cardio and endurance training - running‚ trail running and cycling‚ “with some strength training thrown in the mix”‚ he said.

“In an effort to get accustomed to dragging a sled on the lower slopes of the mountain‚ I also train by walking up the steep hills near my house‚ dragging a heavy tyre to simulate a fully loaded sled on ice.”

Most read

  1. Thousands of excessive water users face new Cape Town clampdown South Africa
  2. Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia South Africa
  3. Uber loses licence to operate in London World
  4. What do you call a rhino in Antarctica? Lost South Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X