An official working for a City Power contractor has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe of R3‚000 from a resident in Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the official is from an independent contractor who provides electricity disconnection services to City Power.

He said the official will appear in the Midrand Court on Tuesday‚ where she will be officially charged for fraud.

“The resident’s electricity account was in arrears and was served with a disconnection notice on Wednesday. It is alleged that the official then approached the resident the same Wednesday afternoon and informed her that she was there to disconnect the electricity.

“She further indicated that if the client gives her an amount of R3‚000‚ her electricity would not be disconnected.

“The resident agreed to pay the money to the official but said she only had R1‚500 and requested that the official return on Friday to collect the remainder of the money. The resident then informed the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) team‚ which set up a sting operation together with the members of the Hawks‚” Mashaba said.

The official arrived at house on Friday to collect her money and the Hawks apprehended her‚ he said.

Mashaba said he was disturbed that this was becoming a trend in Johannesburg. Earlier this month‚ a contractor was also arrested for trying to solicit a bribe of R4‚000 from a resident in Helderkruin‚ west of Johannesburg.

“I would like to commend the resident who refused to be part of any corrupt activity and reported the matter to our team. “In the context of the City’s billing challenges‚ acts of corruption only serve to worsen the difficult circumstances which our residents have been forced to live under for years‚” Mashaba said.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks‚ to ensure that it is eradicated and that residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve‚” he added.