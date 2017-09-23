More school athletes are spiking up

The number of school pupils testing positive for steroids has spiked, but authorities believe these reported cases are just "the tip of the iceberg".

New figures from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport show that five pupils were among the 38 athletes who failed drug tests between April 2016 and March this year. Only one pupil tested positive in the previous financial year.

And in the past six months, a further eight pupils have failed drug tests.

Pupils are only tested at national events and even then, only a sample group are tested.

But Johannesburg-based sports physician Dr Jon Patricios said he had seen between 30 and 40 pupils between January and April who had taken steroids.