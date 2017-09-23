Motorists pull taxi passengers from burning wreckage

Passing motorists and residents of a nearby village pulled passengers out of a burning taxi on the N2 north of Durban on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the taxi burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle. The accident took place near Dokodweni.

"As per passengers the taxi swerved out the way of a vehicle coming onto his lane when he lost control and collided head-on with a VW Amarok in the oncoming lane. The taxi burst in to flames on impact‚" he said.

Passing motorists and residents worked together to get the passengers out of the blazing vehicle. However‚ one person who was in the taxi died on scene.

"At this stage 11 people have been injured with four of them critical. They have been treated by advanced life support paramedics‚" Herbst said.