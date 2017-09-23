A man was killed and three other people injured on Saturday morning when a light motor vehicle rolled down an embankment on the Kloof Road in Bedfordview‚ Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics who‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene just before 7 am‚ found the light motor vehicle lying on its roof at the bottom of the embankment.

The four victims were found lying outside the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a man and woman had both sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition. Another man and woman were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support. Unfortunately‚ after some time‚ the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead‚” ER24 spokesman Russel meiring said .

“Once treated‚ the three remaining patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment‚” he added.