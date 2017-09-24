Divers search for bodies after car careers into dam

A rescue dive operation to recover bodies after a car crash at a dam near KwaMaphumulo is expected to continue for most of Sunday afternoon.

Police Search and Rescue Unit divers managed to find the wreckage of a car which left a district road and pushed into the water in KwaZulu Natal on Sunday morning.

The body of a woman found outside the vehicle was moved to the edge of the water where she was declared dead.

Police divers and paramedics later recovered the body of a man who was trapped in the front of the car.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that as many as six people were missing or feared to have drowned.

This is a developing story.