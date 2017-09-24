Koffiefontein NUM branch secretary Lebohang Mokokolise said that the mine closed them out from Wednesday before they could embark on their underground demonstration.

“We gave the mine a letter of notice on Tuesday. When we reported for duty on Wednesday we found the gates closed and we were not allowed to go into the shaft. And on Thursday the company paid us our full wages. Ever since we were not allowed in and we are only officially downing tools today. We are not striking underground because of the gates being closed‚” said Mokokolise.

Mokokolise said that they intend to strike until their demands are met by the mine.

Two weeks ago more than 150 miners engaged in similar underground protests at eKapa Mines in Kimberley.

Orapeleng Moraladi‚ the regional organiser of the NUM‚ said 78 miners were protesting at Wesselton Shaft and 80 at Joint Shaft in Kimberley.

"The production bonus has nothing to do with their wages. They performed their duties and they are entitled to that bonus‚" Moraladi added.

Following that at least 67 miners at the Petra Diamonds’ Finsch mine‚ northwest of Kimberley‚ have been staging an underground protest since Monday.

The strike continues.

In addition to several grievances‚ the unified strike is about demands for a ten percent wage increase to be paid across the board on a monthly basis for three years‚ a housing subsidy and medical aid allowance.

