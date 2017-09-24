Eleven people were injured on Sunday morning when a taxi crashed into a light motor vehicle and rolled on the M1 Highway near the Athol Oaklands turnoff in Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene shortly after 9.15am to find the taxi lying on its roof in the emergency lane. The occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle and sitting on the embankment.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 11 had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately‚ no fatalities were found on this scene.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Busamed Private Hospital for further care‚” said Meiring.