South Africa

Canadian scuba diver dies off Cape Point

25 September 2017 - 09:59 By Timeslive
The NSRI.
Image: NSRI

A Canadian citizen who surfaced in a lifeless condition while scuba diving off Cape Point was declared dead after extensive efforts to resuscitate him on Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander for Simonstown‚ Darren Zimmerman‚ said the man surfaced without a pulse and was breathless at Smitswinkel Bay.

Pisces Dive Charters reported that CPR was underway on the dive boat.

“Two sea rescue craft were launched from NSRI Simonstown‚ Spirit of Safmarine III and Spirit of Surfski II‚ and paramedics from CMR (Cape Medical Response) responded by road‚” said Zimmerman.

“We rendezvoused with the dive boat half a nautical mile off-shore of Millers Point and NSRI medical crew were put aboard the dive boat and CPR efforts continued.”

The diver was brought ashore at the Millers Point slip-way where he was eventually declared deceased.

His body was taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and the SA Police Services. Canadian authorities were alerted.

