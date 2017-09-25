City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced that he is to establish an independent task team to investigate allegations of political interference behind recent illegal land invasions in the city.

At the same time‚ he announced that all pending eviction orders would be suspended unless approved by him. The announcement follows violent clashes between residents and the Red Ants in Unaville‚ Lenasia‚ on Friday which resulted in two deaths‚ after an illegal invasion of unoccupied land in the area.

Mashaba said that a court order was obtained on July 27 for the demolition of unoccupied illegal structures in Unaville which the Sheriff of the Court had attempted to enforce last week.

“Sadly‚ in executing the order‚ a number of persons were harmed or injured through the alleged action taken by the Red Ants‚ who were contracted by the Sheriff.

“It is reported that two persons also lost their lives on the day. The circumstances around these unfortunate deaths are currently the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Services‚” he said.