The new antiretrovirals South Africa will introduce in 2018 are cheaper‚ have far less side effects than current drugs and HIV cannot develop resistance to them.

"It's not often in medicine we get something safer and more effective that is also cheaper. This is a big step forward‚” said Deputy Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Professor Francois Venter.

In medicine‚ usually better drugs are more expensive‚ he explained.

Last week‚ Bill Gates announced at UN General Assembly the drug would be scaled up by manufacturers at a capped price of $75 dollars a year. The Gates Foundation has given a financial assurance to drug manufacturers that the volumes needed for a low price would be bought.

South Africa offers three drugs in a single pill and one of the drugs - Efavirenz - will be replaced with the new drug‚ Dolutegravir‚ which has far fewer side effects.