South Africa

Newborn baby found wrapped in plastic bag inside cemetery

25 September 2017 - 12:58 By Timeslive
Baby feet. File photo.
Baby feet. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A newborn baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag inside the Brixton Cemetery in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said it was understood that a man was going through the trash when he made the discovery. He called security which in turn called emergency services.

“Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for the little boy and he was declared dead on scene‚” Vermaak said. “The police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”

 

