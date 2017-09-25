Race not a laughing matter
More than 20 years into democracy‚ many South African comedians still find it a daunting challenge to make racial jokes on radio.
Many still tiptoe around this subject because they fear their gags might be taken out of context and they might be pulled off air because the country has not fully addressed the injustices of the past regime.
The racial divide is evident in some parts of South Africa and racial tension is increasingly playing itself out in public. The so-called coffin attack‚ the KFC drive-through assault‚ the Spur bust up and the recent tension between Jacaranda FM presenter Tumi Morake and the station’s listeners are all clear symptoms of a bigger wound that needs immediate attention.
Comedian Chris Forrest said South Africa is in a delicate stage where different races have mixed emotions because many issues have been swept under a carpet.
“Comedians hold a mirror to society and the jokes we make are a true reflection of our country.
“Race is still a sensitive subject but it must be tackled. Hopefully contractive engagements can be held to resolve all the issues that have been swept under a carpet‚” said Forrest.
Comedian and Massiv Metro presenter Lihle Msimang does not shy away from race jokes‚ because she believes comedians can play a pivotal role in getting South Africans to open up about many critical issues.
“Radio is an educational platform that matches well with comedians because we talk about what is happening in real life. A lot of our content and issues some people are too afraid to talk about in public.
Racial tension is real in some parts of South Africa and comedians will touch on this subject because it is a reality that must be addressed‚” said Msimang.
Another comedian and Jozi FM presenter‚ Pelepele Mchunu‚ said the beauty about radio is that it reaches a diverse audience hence it is important for those behind the microphone to ensure that their right to freedom of expression does not promote hate or prejudice.
“Unlike in the comedy clubs‚ comedy is a lot more guarded on radio. There are so many boundaries. Racial jokes are often avoided because the intention is not to offend the listeners. One has to prepare well for radio. I’ve seen instances where comedians were pulled off air because of a bad joke but if you look deep into it you would realise that the joke simply mirrors what is happening in society‚” said Mchunu.
Hannes Brummer from CliffCentral said there is space for more comedians on radio because they can help South Africans resolve their differences while laughing at themselves.
“Laughter is the best medicine. Our job as comedians is to make people laugh and to find humour in different situations. Comedians can help you think differently. They can help you engage serious matters with a light approach. It’s unfortunate that Morake has been attacked for expressing her view. The good thing that came out of this is that it has once again forced us to look at ourselves and listen to each other as South Africans‚” said Brummer.
Morake has been a victim of racial slurs following her remarks about South Africa’s transition from the apartheid area. The television and radio personality compared apartheid to a bully taking a child’s bicycle and then the child being made to share the bicycle‚ post-apartheid.
Her remarks did not go down well with many listeners and advertisers who threatened to pull their business from the station due to Morake’s statement.
Morake has stood by her statement. Kagiso Media’s CEO Mark Harris said Morake had the station’s full support.
“Kagiso Media must congratulate Morake for not just expressing a legitimate point of view on the impact and result of apartheid‚ but also having the willingness to engage and listen to contrary views. She does this despite criticism‚ intimidation and threats from some parties in our society‚” said Harris.
He said the station would not give into intimidation of any form and that the station encouraged healthy debates.
