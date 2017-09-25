Race not a laughing matter

More than 20 years into democracy‚ many South African comedians still find it a daunting challenge to make racial jokes on radio.

Many still tiptoe around this subject because they fear their gags might be taken out of context and they might be pulled off air because the country has not fully addressed the injustices of the past regime.

The racial divide is evident in some parts of South Africa and racial tension is increasingly playing itself out in public. The so-called coffin attack‚ the KFC drive-through assault‚ the Spur bust up and the recent tension between Jacaranda FM presenter Tumi Morake and the station’s listeners are all clear symptoms of a bigger wound that needs immediate attention.

Comedian Chris Forrest said South Africa is in a delicate stage where different races have mixed emotions because many issues have been swept under a carpet.

“Comedians hold a mirror to society and the jokes we make are a true reflection of our country.