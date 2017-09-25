Suspects open fire on Flying Squad car‚ killing police officer

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fire on a Flying Squad vehicle in Soweto West just after midday on Sunday‚ killing one of the police officers.

Police said the 36-year-old constable and two colleagues who were on routine crime prevention duty had stopped at the Engen filling station in Mofolo South when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and followed it to Elias Motswaledi Road.

“The suspects suddenly opened fire at the police vehicle and the Constable who was driving‚ was shot in the upper body. A 14-year old passer-by was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police member was declared dead on the scene‚” police said. It said the suspects were driving a silver Mercedes Benz with tinted windows.

The vehicle’s registration number WKR935GP has since been confirmed by police as bogus.