South Africa

Suspects open fire on Flying Squad car‚ killing police officer

25 September 2017 - 09:35 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fire on a Flying Squad vehicle in Soweto West just after midday on Sunday‚ killing one of the police officers.

Police said the 36-year-old constable and two colleagues who were on routine crime prevention duty had stopped at the Engen filling station in Mofolo South when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and followed it to Elias Motswaledi Road.

“The suspects suddenly opened fire at the police vehicle and the Constable who was driving‚ was shot in the upper body. A 14-year old passer-by was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police member was declared dead on the scene‚” police said. It said the suspects were driving a silver Mercedes Benz with tinted windows.

The vehicle’s registration number WKR935GP has since been confirmed by police as bogus.

READ MORE

One dead‚ three injured after car rolls down embankment

A man was killed and three other people injured on Saturday morning when a light motor vehicle rolled down an embankment on the Kloof Road in ...
News
2 days ago

Truck crashes into car killing three

Three people were killed on Saturday morning when a truck crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas in ...
News
2 days ago

Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia

Two people were killed during an eviction carried out by Red Ants in Lenasia South on Friday. Occupiers claim the police were also involved.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Newborn baby found wrapped in plastic bag inside cemetery South Africa
  2. City of Joburg to launch task team to probe illegal land invasions South Africa
  3. Zwelithini 'not paid what he deserves' as a king South Africa
  4. Canadian scuba diver dies off Cape Point South Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X