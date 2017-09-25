Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out at the provincial government‚ accusing them of failing to pay him what he deserves.

The monarch was speaking at a King Shaka Zulu commemoration in Stanger‚ north of Durban‚ on Sunday.

The king bemoaned what he described as a lack of financial recognition‚ saying that he received no “stipend” from the state. Zwelithini cashes in an annual salary of over R1million and is allocated a budget of nearly R60 million by the office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier.

“There's no money I get from the government‚ because even the provincial government doesn't recognise me‚” he said.