David Lekomanyane was the first in his family to go to university and much was expected of him.

The family could not have been prouder of the 26-year-old when he completed his Bachelor of Technology degree in mining engineering at the University of Johannesburg in 2015.

It was supposed to be the beginning of a better life‚ but in reality it heralded a new struggle for the Ermelo resident.

Lekomanyane has been unemployed for almost two years and a lack of experience seems to be his downfall‚ according to feedback from employers.

Lekomanyane said most companies require a minimum three years of work experience. He has moved back to his hometown to try to work around this stumbling block.

“I’ve moved back to Mpumalanga province to volunteer in one of the local mines‚ so I can gain the required work experience. It’s not easy telling my family that I will be a volunteer because they thought I would easily get a decent job after completing my studies‚” he said.

Lekomanyane’s family survives on his grandparents’ pension grants. His first-year university fees were covered by a government study loan‚ which has left him with debt of R32‚000 hanging over his head.

Through hard work‚ Lekomanyane got funding from the Mining Qualifications Authority‚ which covered his third and fourth-year university fees‚ amounting to an estimated R200‚000.

He has managed to secure an internship starting in December with a mining company‚ where he will be earning around R2‚000 a month.