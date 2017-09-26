A late night tryst ended in tragedy for a couple who drowned at Isipingo beach‚ south of Durban‚ in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police Search and Rescue divers recovered the bodies of a man and woman‚ in a state of almost complete undress‚ at first light.

It is understood that the pair had met at a local nightclub and then‚ along with another couple‚ taken their revelry to the beach.

According to information gathered at the scene from the surviving couple‚ the two had left the warmth of the car and gone for a swim.

The Umlazi couple are thought to have gotten into distress and disappeared in the surf. Their bodies were found nearly two kilometres apart on the beach.

The police investigation into their deaths will continue.