Bogus doctor escapes arrest

Law enforcement authorities on Tuesday raided a doctor's consulting rooms in Vereeniging as part of Operation Recall to clamp down on the unlawful issuing of public drivers’ permits.

The suspect used the back door to escape as officers moved into the premises to make an arrest‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.

An assistant also tried to flee but was found in the bathroom where she had been holed up for more than an hour. She was then taken for questioning.

Operation Recall is an investigation initiated by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and led by the Hawks to root out corruption in the issuing of drivers’ licences and permits.

Five bogus doctors have so far been arrested in Gauteng as part of the operation.

Investigations have shown that the doctors identified as bogus are mostly foreign nationals who use the practice number of a registered local doctor to run unlawful medical practices.

The raid also revealed that the bogus doctor was dispensing medicines with proper permits.

Medicines were confiscated by the Medicines Control Council and patient files were seized by the Health Professions Council of South Africa which formed part of the raid.