The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday granted an urgent interim interdict to freeze the R1.75-billion rehabilitation trust funds of the Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines.

The application for the interim interdict‚ which was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)‚ was unopposed. The main application will be heard on December 7.

The funds are being kept by the Bank of Baroda‚ which last week fought off an urgent application by 20 Gupta family companies to force Baroda to keep their accounts open.

Baroda is the fifth bank in South Africa to close all accounts linked to the Gupta family‚ after the ‘big four’ banks - FNB‚ Absa‚ Nedbank and Standard Bank - closed accounts last year.

Outa in court papers expressed concerns that the rehabilitation funds could be at risk considering the imminent account closures at the end of the month.