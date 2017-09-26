A deputy principal of a school in Duduza‚ Ekurhuleni‚ was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the school on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Lt-Col Kay Makhubele‚ three men in a red Mazda 323 went to Edalinceba Primary School in Duduza claiming there was an electrical fault they had to fix at the deputy principal’s office.

When they arrived at the office‚ the deputy principal‚ aged 55‚ was shot dead.

The men fled the scene and left in the Mazda where another man was waiting for them.

A case of murder has been opened and police are looking for four suspects.

The deputy principal has not been named as his next of kin had not been notified.

Netcare said paramedics attended to a man who had been shot more than once.

“Tragically the victim sustained severe injuries and died prior to arrival of the paramedics. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene‚” Netcare said in a statement.