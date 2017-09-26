Dutch tour bus robbery will impact negatively on local tourism: SATSA

“It is obviously not good for anybody. It is not good for our image. Exactly what impact it will have [on tourism] we don’t know. It is clearly not going to have a positive impact.

“What was good is that there was a very coordinated response from South African Tourism‚ SATSA and many of the SATSA members to sort the issue out as quickly as we could.

“When an incident like this occurs‚ we have to sit down and use it as a learning opportunity. I’m very encouraged that the Minister of Police went to visit the tourists this afternoon because he will get a first-hand account of what happened.

“The important thing is that we all need to sit down with the minister and his top team to actually sort out pre-emptive measures and operative procedures that will prevent these things from happening again‚” said Frost.

Frost was reacting to the incident where 36 Dutch tourists were robbed on Sunday night around 11pm on their way from OR Tambo International Airport to their hotel in Fourways‚ Johannesburg.

Their bus was allegedly stopped by a police marked vehicle with one man dressed in a police uniform and the other five dressed in civilian clothing.