The Gauteng education department said it was saddened by the killing of a deputy principal at a primary school in Duduza on Tuesday.

It is alleged that about three armed men visited Edalinceba Primary School claiming they were at the school to fix an electrical problem. The said perpetrators were granted access to the school.

They then shot and killed the deputy principal‚ a man aged 55‚ in the office.

“This criminal act in our school is shocking and is likely to traumatise everyone in the school‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Lesufi visited the school and the family to comfort them.

“Our schools are turning out to be a hunting environment for criminals. This is unbearable‚ but we wish for calm‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police spokesman Lt Col Kay Makhubele said police were looking for four suspects.

The three men fled the scene and left in a red Mazda 323 where another man was waiting for them.

The department has offered counselling with immediate effect to all affected.