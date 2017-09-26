South Africa

Education department saddened by shooting of deputy principal in Duduza

26 September 2017 - 21:29 By Ernest Mabuza
“This criminal act in our school is shocking and is likely to traumatise everyone in the school‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
“This criminal act in our school is shocking and is likely to traumatise everyone in the school‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

The Gauteng education department said it was saddened by the killing of a deputy principal at a primary school in Duduza on Tuesday.

It is alleged that about three armed men visited Edalinceba Primary School claiming they were at the school to fix an electrical problem. The said perpetrators were granted access to the school.

They then shot and killed the deputy principal‚ a man aged 55‚ in the office.

“This criminal act in our school is shocking and is likely to traumatise everyone in the school‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Lesufi visited the school and the family to comfort them.

“Our schools are turning out to be a hunting environment for criminals. This is unbearable‚ but we wish for calm‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police spokesman Lt Col Kay Makhubele said police were looking for four suspects.

The three men fled the scene and left in a red Mazda 323 where another man was waiting for them.

The department has offered counselling with immediate effect to all affected.

READ MORE

Deputy principal shot dead at Ekurhuleni school

A deputy principal of a school in Duduza‚ Ekurhuleni‚ was shot dead on Tuesday morning.
News
9 hours ago

Teacher shot dead in front of pupils

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has expressed shock after a primary school teacher was shot dead in full view of pupils on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Popular Durban principal murdered in her home

Former pupils of a Chatsworth school‚ south of Durban‚ are reeling in shock at the murder of a retired principal during an armed robbery at her home.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Education department saddened by shooting of deputy principal in Duduza South Africa
  2. KPMG should make full disclosure about its past‚ say former SARS officials South Africa
  3. No ‘looting’ campaign to grab billions from PIC to bail out SAA‚ say Treasury ... South Africa
  4. Some of Dutch robbery victims had safety concerns before trip to SA South Africa
  5. Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo resign as auditors of Oakbay South Africa

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali
X