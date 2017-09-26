Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on stand-by following a warning that heavy rains are expected to continue to lash the province this week.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube‚ MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta)‚ assured communities‚ particularly those living in low-lying areas in the eastern and northern parts of the province‚ that disaster management was ready to deal with any reported incidents that could arise from the rain.

She also urged residents to be cautious on the roads.

“The province has traditionally borne the brunt of inclement weather conditions that routinely leave a trail of death and destruction in their wake through localised flooding‚ hail storms‚ lightning strikes and veld fires‚ all of which tend to cause millions of rand in damages to public infrastructure and private property‚” Dube-Ncube said.

“We can assure the general public that a great deal of effort is always made by Cogta to ensure that each weather warning is acted upon appropriately and that important information is cascaded down to municipalities and other authorities in areas that are prone to weather-related incidents.”

At the weekend over 400 homes were damaged and approximately 1‚000 customers were affected by electricity outages after gale force winds battered the province.

One person was electrocuted to death and another injured after a tree collapsed on electricity wires during a violent storm in the Richards Bay area.