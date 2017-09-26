Three alleged murderers are among five men who escaped from the Empangeni prison in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

A sixth man was found trapped in the barbed wire fence surrounding the prison and is back in custody.

According to the department of correctional services‚ it appears the men escaped at approximately 3am by climbing through a communal cell window after the bars were forcefully bent.

“They then jumped over a 6-metre high barbed wire fence‚ leading their way to the streets‚” said spokesman Thulani Mdluli.

“At the moment these inmates are at large‚ and the KZN Department of Correctional Services appeals to any member of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of these inmates to come forward and report immediately.”