South Africa

KZN police hunt five escaped violent prisoners

26 September 2017 - 08:55 By Matthew Savides
Five men, including three alleged murderers, have escaped from the Empangeni prison in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: iStock

Three alleged murderers are among five men who escaped from the Empangeni prison in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

A sixth man was found trapped in the barbed wire fence surrounding the prison and is back in custody.

According to the department of correctional services‚ it appears the men escaped at approximately 3am by climbing through a communal cell window after the bars were forcefully bent.

“They then jumped over a 6-metre high barbed wire fence‚ leading their way to the streets‚” said spokesman Thulani Mdluli.

“At the moment these inmates are at large‚ and the KZN Department of Correctional Services appeals to any member of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of these inmates to come forward and report immediately.”

Prison escapees chose perfect location for getaway

It isn’t hard to see why a gang of armed men chose the Pat Mbatha Road near Booysens to carry out a brazen operation to bust awaiting-trial prisoners ...
News
1 month ago

The men - who were all awaiting trial - were named as:

- Mukelani Njabulo Skheleqe Sibiya from Nongoma‚ accused of murder and robbery; - Sifisokuhle Mfeka from Dokodweni‚ accused of murder;

- Siyabonga Mshana Khumalo from Mtubatuba‚ accused of murder;

- Dumisani Patrick Ncamphalala from Richards Bay‚ accuses of house breaking with robbery and attempted murder;

- Themba Sipho Dlodlo from Esikhaleni‚ accused of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The failed escapee‚ Bonginkosi Nxumalo‚ was awaiting trial on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition‚ attempted murder and robbery.

