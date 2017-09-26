Families of accident victims are not obligated to use the Road Accident Fund's panel of undertakers‚ the fund said on Tuesday.

RAF chief marketing officer Phumelela Dhlomo was speaking after the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa last week claimed that the fund denied families the right to choose their own funeral parlours.

"This is inaccurate because a family has at all times had the option to use a funeral parlour of their choice‚ including one not on the panel‚" he said.

"In this instance‚ the funeral parlour's services must then be paid by the family before a claim can be lodged with the RAF. At no point does the RAF discredit any parlours that are not on its panel." At the Funeral Indaba in Durban last week‚ the association said cash-strapped funeral parlours were shutting their doors as the RAF did not pay claims to undertakers outside its appointed panel.