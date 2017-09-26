Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the recent spate of violence at schools gives an impression that the institutions are under siege.

“These acts of violence in our schools are deplorable and should be condemned. They range from corporal punishment‚ bullying‚ killing of scholar patrollers to cases of assault between learners‚” Lesufi said in a statement.

“We again express our condolences to the parents of learners that have lost their lives in the recent past‚ including the family of the learner that committed suicide in the Ekurhuleni region. In addition‚ we wish a speedy recovery to the learners that are still recovering in hospital‚ especially the burn victim in Ekurhuleni.”