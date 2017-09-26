South Africa

School violence gives an impression that they are under siege: Lesufi

26 September 2017 - 10:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the education department is at an advanced stage of its investigation into the causes of violence at schools. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the recent spate of violence at schools gives an impression that the institutions are under siege.

“These acts of violence in our schools are deplorable and should be condemned. They range from corporal punishment‚ bullying‚ killing of scholar patrollers to cases of assault between learners‚” Lesufi said in a statement.

“We again express our condolences to the parents of learners that have lost their lives in the recent past‚ including the family of the learner that committed suicide in the Ekurhuleni region. In addition‚ we wish a speedy recovery to the learners that are still recovering in hospital‚ especially the burn victim in Ekurhuleni.”

Lesufi said the department is at an advanced stage of its investigation into the causes of violence at schools.

The School Governing Body at Mooifontein Primary School has instituted disciplinary proceedings against learners who pricked each other with needles‚ Lesufi said.

He said the department was also awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of the learner who died after allegedly being bullied at Noorderlig Gekombineerde Skool.

“The department’s investigation has confirmed that there was an altercation outside the school yard on the 4th of September. The principal called all the boys that were involved in an altercation to reprimand them on the 5 September.

“The school also reviewed the security video footage to check if the fatal incident took place in the school but could not find anything‚” Lesufi said. Lesufi said a learner has been suspended after pouring hot water on another learner at Buhlebemfundo High School in Brakpan.

“The perpetrator has been suspended and will appear before a disciplinary committee at the school. The victim has now been discharged from hospital and we wish her a speedy recovery‚” the department said.

