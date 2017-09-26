Second day of marches in Durban as Cosatu threatens the mother of all protests

The fight against corruption and state capture is to spill onto the streets as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) embarks on a national strike on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal chapter of the congress said that they had mobilised workers from across the province and were ready to flood the Durban city centre.

The march is expected to move from Berea to the Durban City Hall - and is the second in as many days.

On Tuesday members of the Communications Workers Union marched through the city in protest over a South African Post Office salary dispute.

Hundreds of workers carrying placards demanding a “living wage” congregated at Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of their demands.