If Oscar Pistorius was the epitome of courtroom theatrics‚ the poker-faced Henri van Breda has been the opposite.

Van Breda has sat quietly in the dock at the High Court in Cape Town‚ where he is on trial for the murder with an axe of his parents and brother‚ and the attempted murder of his sister at their home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Apart from the odd smile when the defence scores a point‚ or the quiet tears when the autopsies of his family members were under scrutiny‚ he has shown little emotion.

But as the defence prepares to open its case‚ the question being considered by his counsel is this: will it work for or against him if he testifies?

Public opinion and common sense suggest that failure to testify is a sign of guilt. According to the experts‚ however‚ it is more complicated than that.