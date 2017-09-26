TimesLIVE has revealed how PR staffers‚ working for Martina Nicholson Associations‚ responded to GEMS members who asked to "Dr Joe" for health advice on dealing with health problems.

GEMS Chief Medical Officer Vuyo Gqola told TimesLIVE: "We can confirm that all Dr Joe enquiries are reviewed and answered by one of two qualified medical practitioners‚ both of whom hold a medical degree and are registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

As part of this process the enquiries are received from members and are then passed on through the internal GEMS channels to the medical team‚ who will refer it on to a qualified medical advisor.

In other words‚ medical information or advice used for the responses emanate from qualified medical practitioners." TimesLIVE checked out some of the answers‚ and sent them to three qualified doctors and one pharmacist to correct.