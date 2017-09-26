The Dutch ambassador to South Africa‚ Marisa Gerards‚ says some of the Dutch tourists who were robbed in Johannesburg on Sunday night booked an organised trip because of safety concerns.

"There were also some young people whose parents said‚ 'Why don't you look at [an] organised trip‚ because it is safer'‚" Gerards said.

"In that sense it was a bit cynical that those who were so concerned about their safety were so brutally robbed."

She was speaking on Tuesday at a media conference at the Zulu Nyala Country Manor in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ alongside Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa.