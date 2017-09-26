Welcome to the new normal: Drought crisis takes a new turn in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is installing 2‚000 water management devices a week at properties owned by water guzzlers to restrict household consumption to 350 litres per day.

The devices will be installed at properties where residents refuse to limit water use. The city‚ reeling from an extensive drought‚ is aiming to reduce total consumption to 500 million litres per day.

Collective consumption currently stands at 622 million litres per day. In February the City was still using more than 800 million litres per day.