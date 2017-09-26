Zulu king bemoans 'lack of financial recognition'
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to pay him what he deserves. He was speaking at a King Shaka commemoration in Stanger, north of Durban, on Sunday.
Although the king bemoaned what he called a lack of financial recognition, he gets an annual salary of more than R1-million and is allocated a budget of nearly R60-million by the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office.
"I do not get a stipend . there is no money I get from the government. I do not get paid because the provincial government does not recognise me and the stipend I deserve as the king."
The royal household received R58.8-million this year, of which R16.5-million went to salaries, payment of seven board members and the queens' expenses.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE