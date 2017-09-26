South Africa

Zulu king bemoans 'lack of financial recognition'

26 September 2017 - 06:25 By Jeff Wicks and Lwandile Bhengu
King Goodwill Zwelithini. File photo.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to pay him what he deserves. He was speaking at a King Shaka commemoration in Stanger, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Although the king bemoaned what he called a lack of financial recognition, he gets an annual salary of more than R1-million and is allocated a budget of nearly R60-million by the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office.

"I do not get a stipend . there is no money I get from the government. I do not get paid because the provincial government does not recognise me and the stipend I deserve as the king."

The royal household received R58.8-million this year, of which R16.5-million went to salaries, payment of seven board members and the queens' expenses.

