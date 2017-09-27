Alleged killers still on the run

Three alleged murderers are among five men who escaped the Empangeni prison in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

A sixth man was found trapped in the barbed wire fence around the prison and is back in custody.

According to the department of correctional services, the men escaped at about 3am by climbing through a communal cell window after the bars were bent open.

"They jumped over a 6m-high barbed wire fence, leading their way to the streets," said spokesman Thulani Mdluli.

"These inmates are at large, and the department of correctional services appeals to any member of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of these inmates to come forward immediately."

The awaiting trial men were named as Mukelani Njabulo Skheleqe Sibiya from Nongoma (murder and robbery); Sifisokuhle Mfeka from Dokodweni (murder); Siyabonga Mshana Khumalo from Mtubatuba (murder); Dumisani Patrick Ncamphalala from Richards Bay (house breaking with robbery and attempted murder); and Themba Sipho Dlodlo from Esikhaleni (robbery with aggravating circumstances).