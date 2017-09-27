South Africa

City of Cape Town clamps down on water guzzlers

27 September 2017 - 07:28 By Aron Hyman
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

The City of Cape Town is installing 2000 water-management devices a week at properties owned by water guzzlers to restrict household consumption to 350 litres per day.

The devices will be installed at properties where residents refuse to limit water use. The city, reeling from an extensive drought, is aiming to reduce total consumption to 500million litres per day.

Collective consumption currently stands at 622million litres per day, down from more than 800million litres per day in February.

Residents are being urged to use only 87 litres per day, per person, after a record low winter rainfall season left dams 37.5% full, with only 27.5% of that being usable water.

"All residents, businesses and other partners must start adapting to the 'New Normal' which is a characteristic of a water-scarce city and province such as Cape Town and the Western Cape," said Xanthea Limberg, the mayoral committee member for water and waste services.

"We will continue to approach this drought crisis with every resource and avenue at our disposal. We need the whole of society to stand with us and to help us to get through this drought."

