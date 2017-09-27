This is the call from Greyville and Morningside residents‚ who want to spruce up electricity boxes in their community by turning them into "works of art".

Charged up by ward councillor Martin Meyer's suggestion to turn the boxes "into an expression of this multi-cultural‚ multi-everything community"‚ residents are even talking about adopting the metal units. Meyer's suggestion was prompted by unsightly graffiti on several boxes in his ward.

"This campaign is important for various reasons. On one hand it has been shown that boxes that have professionally done graffiti and art on it are much less likely to be vandalised.

"On the other hand‚ it also is an opportunity to show the true colours and vibrancy of our area. The beige boxes can definitely be improved. And having art showing the true multiculturalism and vibrancy of Morningside and Greyville will be a huge improvement for the area‚" Meyer said.

He has approached the eThekwini Municipality to find out about the process to obtain permission and funding for the artwork. Meyer has also suggested an "adopt a box" option for residents to fund the upkeep of the artwork.

"I am a firm believer in community taking ownership of their spaces and of community partnerships. The model to be used will still have to be discussed‚ but can foresee an adopt-a-box approach being used‚" he said.

In 2014 the municipality allowed artists to paint 20 electric boxes. The Box Project‚ proposed by Jonas Barausse and Gabriella Peppas‚ was approved to coincide with the International Union of Architects conference taking place in the city at the time.

"We had been trying to pitch it to the relevant departments a couple years before it actually happened. It was only once that the conference came that the municipality started looking into that. I believe that it was the first time that the city had paid for spray cans in its history‚" Barausse said on Wednesday.

Once the conference was over‚ the city pulled the plug on the project.

"Phase two was supposed to be from Umbilo going into Morningside and part of Blue Lagoon. The third part was supposed to be KwaMashu‚" Barausse said.