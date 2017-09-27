South Africa

King William’s Town residents burn tyres‚ close the N2

27 September 2017 - 13:58 By Namhla Mbongendlu
Image: Sisipho Zamxaka

Residents of Breidbach in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape embarked on a protest on Wednesday morning leading to the closure of the N2 road between the town and East London.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the protesters were burning tyres along the road.

“The residents have burnt down tyres and have blocked the road leading to East London from King William's Town‚” she said.

“They are continuing with the service delivery protest they had in June‚” she added.

This is the second time Breidbach residents are protesting this year for service delivery.

On June 1 Breidbach residents together with the Zwelitsha community took to the streets to protest about a lack of service delivery‚ including houses. Zwelitsha residents were also protesting over a multimillion-rand water treatment project.

- DispatchLIVE

