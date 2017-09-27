Postgrad kneels to get foot in the door

David Lekomanyane worked hard to earn funding to complete his R200,000 degree but he has struggled to find a job and has now accepted an internship that will pay him R2,000 a month.

Lekomanyane's family could not have been prouder when he completed his mining engineering degree in 2015.

But he has been unemployed for almost two years and a lack of experience seems to be his downfall, according to feedback from prospective employers.

"I've moved back to Mpumalanga to volunteer in one of the mines, so I can gain experience. It's not easy telling my family that I will be a volunteer because they thought I would get a decent job after my studies," he said.

Lekomanyane's family survives on his grandparents' pension grants. His first-year university fees were covered by a government study loan, which has left him with debt of R32,000 hanging over his head.

But he has managed to secure an internship starting in December.

"As a volunteer I know I will be earning next to nothing but I am willing to start somewhere.

"It is discouraging but I am passionate about mining and I am a hard worker. I know one day I will get the job I am qualified for," the Ermelo resident said.

Lekomanyane, 26, is not the only young person in his position. A recent Centre for Development and Enterprise report showed that 7.5million young South Africans were unemployed, not in training or in education.

Sean Hughes from The Recruitment Agency of SA said students must volunteer in industries that are in line with their studies before graduating.

"People are taught about their dream jobs but nobody is teaching students how to get that dream job. Most candidates can't compile a professional CV. If you don't have work experience, volunteer and market yourself via social media platforms," Hughes said.