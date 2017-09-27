Schooling was the hardest hit community service in the wake of the national Congress of SA Trade Unions state capture strike on Wednesday‚ with learners told to stay at home or turned back due to the absence of teachers.

In Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria‚ several schools were deserted with no teachers or learners on site and in some schools there were trickles of learners and teachers‚ which forced the school management to call it a day.

A taxi driver who transports learners to school said he had one learner in his mini-bus on Wednesday and there were very few learners‚ who were also leaving‚ when he arrived at several schools he serves.

In some schools in Soshanguve‚ north of Pretoria‚ parents received text messages on Tuesday afternoon informing them not to send their children to school on Wednesday due to the strike.