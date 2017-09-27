South Africa

Schooling the hardest hit by Cosatu strike

27 September 2017 - 15:39 By Sipho Mabena
Marchers singing outside Cosatu house on Wednesday.
Marchers singing outside Cosatu house on Wednesday.
Image: Boikhutso Ntsoko

Schooling was the hardest hit community service in the wake of the national Congress of SA Trade Unions state capture strike on Wednesday‚ with learners told to stay at home or turned back due to the absence of teachers.

In Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria‚ several schools were deserted with no teachers or learners on site and in some schools there were trickles of learners and teachers‚ which forced the school management to call it a day.

A taxi driver who transports learners to school said he had one learner in his mini-bus on Wednesday and there were very few learners‚ who were also leaving‚ when he arrived at several schools he serves.

In some schools in Soshanguve‚ north of Pretoria‚ parents received text messages on Tuesday afternoon informing them not to send their children to school on Wednesday due to the strike.

Cosatu strike keeps children away from Soweto schools

There was very little to no schooling in Soweto on Wednesday as teachers arrived to find no pupils to teach due to the march organised by Cosatu.
News
5 hours ago

Agata Seoketsa‚ a parent‚ said she was called by her husband who works in Maboloka in the North West on Tuesday night to tell her that he had received the text message from Mmabana primary school in Block X informing him about the strike.

“I think it was considerate of them to notify us because I would have prepared my son (7) for school and he would have returned‚ only to find that I am not at home‚” she said.

In KwaMhlanga‚ north East of Pretoria‚ teachers said their instruction from Cosatu was to report for duty as normal but knock off at 10 am.

A teacher who did not want to be named said they abided by the directive‚ with teaching and learning continuing until 10 am.

“As I am speaking to you now I have just knocked off and learners are heading home‚” he said.

LIVE | 'We are ready for Ramaphosa': #CosatuStrike underway

Trade federation Cosatu has threatened to shut down the country on Wednesday as it embarks on a national strike against state capture.
Politics
6 hours ago

On Tuesday Cosatu said workers‚ communities and civil society organisations made it very clear that they would be joining the marches all across the country on Wednesday.

The federation urged workers across the board to put petty sectarian differences aside and join the strike‚ saying this was a protected strike.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the strike was about sending a message to both government and the private sector that workers and citizens were tired of corruption.

Most read

  1. Meat World appoints independent body to probe claims it extended sell-by dates South Africa
  2. Schooling the hardest hit by Cosatu strike South Africa
  3. SIU to release over a dozen reports in the next financial year South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Former SARS official lambastes KPMG for its dodgy SARS report South Africa
  5. Cosatu and affiliate members march in East London against state capture South Africa

Latest Videos

"I'll fix the mess" of North Korea: Trump
#CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa
X