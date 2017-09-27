Teachers to return to Eldorado Park schools after agreement reached

The Gauteng department of education has reached an agreement with the leadership of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) that all educators from 30 schools in Eldorado Park will return to their posts on Thursday.

This is after Sadtu withdrew its members from teaching in the area after a group of teachers were barred from working following claims of misconduct.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi had a meeting with the teachers’ union on Tuesday evening where it was agreed that all teachers from Klipspruit West Secondary School and those participating in a sympathetic withdrawal from about 30 schools in Eldorado Park will return to their posts.