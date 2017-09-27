South Africa

Teachers to return to Eldorado Park schools after agreement reached

27 September 2017 - 17:08 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
MEC Panyaza Lesufi had a meeting with the teachers’ union on Tuesday evening where it was agreed that all teachers from Klipspruit West Secondary School and those participating in a sympathetic withdrawal from about 30 schools in Eldorado Park will return to their posts.
The Gauteng department of education has reached an agreement with the leadership of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) that all educators from 30 schools in Eldorado Park will return to their posts on Thursday.

This is after Sadtu withdrew its members from teaching in the area after a group of teachers were barred from working following claims of misconduct.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said Sadtu expressed their satisfaction on intervention implemented by the department to restore functionality at Klipspruit West high. He said security personnel have been deployed to the school for access control.

"No one will be allowed in the school premises‚ if they don’t have business at school. Allegations of racism will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission who have committed to commence in due course.

The department appointed an acting principal with full delegation. A task team of three officials from head office will also assist the acting principal with school governance curriculum and support on management issues. The SAPS has assured visibility to the school‚" Mabona said.

Lesufi said they were happy that there has been is progress in their efforts to bring back normality to the school.

- SowetanLIVE

