Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ Magagula said the cash allowance he received from his sponsor would dry up in November and he would not be able to provide for his siblings this Christmas.

“We do not have parents. Our parents died and my siblings now live with my grandmother in Mpumalanga‚” said Magagula.

“I would like to buy them food and clothes. I just want them to be happy like other kids‚” he said.

His siblings aged 18‚ 15 and seven are under Magagula’s grandmother’s care‚ who he says has just turned 60 and is now eligible for an old-age grant.

“My grandmother has been taking care of us since our parents passed away. She was employed until 2015 and since then‚ she has been dependent on the allowance that I receive and on two of my siblings’ child support grant. The other one was in foster care‚ but that has lapsed because he is now 18.”

Magagula said he had received responses from three people on twitter who offered to help him and his siblings.