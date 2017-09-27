Teaching student's Christmas wish for his orphaned siblings
All teaching student Mthobisi Magagula wants is for his three orphaned brothers to have a “happy” Christmas and he believes a part-time job will fulfill that dream.
Magagula‚ 24‚ took to twitter this week asking for a part-time job so he can buy his siblings food and clothes for Christmas.
“I'm a 3rd year B.Ed student at UJ. I support 3 orphaned siblings home in MP. Pls help find part time job to help them for December. Pls RT‚” his post reads.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ Magagula said the cash allowance he received from his sponsor would dry up in November and he would not be able to provide for his siblings this Christmas.
“We do not have parents. Our parents died and my siblings now live with my grandmother in Mpumalanga‚” said Magagula.
“I would like to buy them food and clothes. I just want them to be happy like other kids‚” he said.
His siblings aged 18‚ 15 and seven are under Magagula’s grandmother’s care‚ who he says has just turned 60 and is now eligible for an old-age grant.
“My grandmother has been taking care of us since our parents passed away. She was employed until 2015 and since then‚ she has been dependent on the allowance that I receive and on two of my siblings’ child support grant. The other one was in foster care‚ but that has lapsed because he is now 18.”
Magagula said he had received responses from three people on twitter who offered to help him and his siblings.
“One organised a job for me in the Vaal‚ but the problem is I will have to spend R100 daily on transport. Another user has offered to get my siblings food and clothes.
“I also got a message from a government official who said he would get me in contact with Sassa.”
Magagula will be finishing his studies next year and would like to return to his home town to work as a teacher.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE