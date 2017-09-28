Madlamini Sokhulu‚ 64‚ has been living in Holomisa informal settlement in Duncan Village‚ East London for more than 25 years. The toilet she shares with more than 20 others is over one kilometre away and is usually blocked. So she uses a bucket which she empties outside her shack.

Sokhulu told GroundUp that she was one of the people who started the informal settlement in 1990. She said the community had been promised they would be moved while RDP houses were built for them. But nothing had been done.

“I think the municipality has forgotten about us. They only remember us when they want our votes‚” she said.

“At night I do not go to the toilet because it is far and I have heard people crying about being robbed while going to the toilet.”