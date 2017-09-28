South Africa

'A Grade 2 with a gun!' Boy brings gun to school - with live ammo

28 September 2017 - 12:56 By Staff Reporter
Image: iStock

A case of a Grade 2 pupil bringing a gun to school in Brakpan is under investigation by education authorities and police.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‏ expressed his shock‚ commenting on Twitter: "Pray for us‚ Aowa‚ this can't be. A Grade 2 with a gun!"

He shared a report that indicated the weapon had live ammunition and that the boy had brought the gun to school after a fight with another pupil.

A social development signalled the boy is believed be eight years old.

The child's father distanced himself from the weapon when questioned about the incident.

Most read

  1. Top baby names revealed‚ but where are the baby daddies? South Africa
  2. Prosecutor in Panayiotou murder case hits back at defence South Africa
  3. Pretoria's own ‘Al Capone’ makes dramatic court appearance South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Horror N1 Joburg crash leaves 6 dead‚ commuters stranded South Africa
  5. Gumtree reveals SA’s best pre-owned cars South Africa

Latest Videos

The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
Thief sets social media alight with his underpants

Related articles

  1. Nightmare holiday: Dutch tourists robbed and terrorised South Africa
  2. WATCH | Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers South Africa
  3. Mayor's bodyguards arrested with guns released on warning South Africa
  4. Primary school teacher shot in front of pupils received 'death threats' South Africa
X