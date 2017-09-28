'A Grade 2 with a gun!' Boy brings gun to school - with live ammo
28 September 2017 - 12:56
A case of a Grade 2 pupil bringing a gun to school in Brakpan is under investigation by education authorities and police.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock‚ commenting on Twitter: "Pray for us‚ Aowa‚ this can't be. A Grade 2 with a gun!"
He shared a report that indicated the weapon had live ammunition and that the boy had brought the gun to school after a fight with another pupil.
A social development signalled the boy is believed be eight years old.
The child's father distanced himself from the weapon when questioned about the incident.
Pray for us, Aowa, this can't be. A Grade 2 with a gun! pic.twitter.com/Oh3mcanhNS— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 28, 2017
