'A Grade 2 with a gun!' Boy brings gun to school - with live ammo

A case of a Grade 2 pupil bringing a gun to school in Brakpan is under investigation by education authorities and police.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‏ expressed his shock‚ commenting on Twitter: "Pray for us‚ Aowa‚ this can't be. A Grade 2 with a gun!"

He shared a report that indicated the weapon had live ammunition and that the boy had brought the gun to school after a fight with another pupil.

A social development signalled the boy is believed be eight years old.

The child's father distanced himself from the weapon when questioned about the incident.