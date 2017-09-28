Allegations of cannibalism in Estcourt have set the normally quiet KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town back several decades‚ its mayor‚ Jabu Mbhele‚ said on Thursday.

She was speaking after seven men appeared in court on Thursday on charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts.

The grisly story broke in August when alleged traditional healer Nino Mbatha walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts and was tired of being forced to eat human flesh. The incident opened a can of worms as Mbatha led police to his home in Estcourt‚ where more body parts were recovered. The case was soon taken over by the SAPS Occult Crime Unit.

Initially five men appeared in court in August‚ but a sixth man was arrested about three weeks ago and a seventh arrested on the morning of the case.

Mbhele cut a forlorn figure as she sat in on court proceedings on Thursday. She tucked herself away on the left hand side of the courtroom‚ sitting in a cream faux fur coat while listening silently to the proceedings. Mbhele kept on glancing at the accused - Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Lungisani Magubane‚ 30‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32‚ and Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32‚ Wiseman Madlala‚ 28 and Sazi Ndlovu‚ 31 - in utter disbelief as she shook her head several times.