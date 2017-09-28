CPUT student arrested for arson attack on historic church

A student has been arrested for an arson attack on the historic St Mark’s Anglican Church on the District Six campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

A swift response from security officials led to the detention of the 20-year-old‚ who was found with a petrol bomb in hand‚ police said. But now rumours have surfaced that it might be the work of a security company who stand to benefit from the unrest.

“Yesterday Cape Town Central SAPS members received information that the church building at CPUT was on fire. Whilst on their way they arranged for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. On their arrival a 20-year-old suspect was handed over to them by security personnel who caught one of the suspects with a petrol bomb in his possession‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk on Thursday.